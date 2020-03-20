According to her, her husband is in a room in their house and not having contact with anyone.

"We leave his food at the door. If we want to talk to him, we stand at a safe distance away and talk to him, we wave him, he's okay", she said on Accra-based Joy FM.

She said although it is difficult for her and the family but "it is necessary if we want the COVID-19 pandemic to end. He can't chat with the kids or sit in the living room you can't sit in our living room. It is like a self-imposed house arrest."

"But he is fine, and he understands why he has to do that and it took some getting used to initially," she added.