She said the GH¢32 million spent on the procurement of Personal protective equipment (PPE) was out of a total of GH¢53 million donated to the fund.

Speaking at a ceremony to donate some medical equipment and PPE to various treatment centres across the country, Sophia Abena Akuffo stated that the fund still needs more PPE and vehicles.

She said: "To date, the Trust Fund has spent approximately GH¢32,581,233.90 out of the total amount of 53 million cedis received so far. We need vehicles for care and testing centres, PPE including more veronica buckets and touch-free sanitizer dispensers."

COVID-19 Fund Bill

Parliament on Thursday, April 2, 2020, passed the COVID-19 National Trust Fund Bill, 2020.

The House was earlier determined to pass the Bill under a certificate of urgency after it was laid before the House by the Attorney General.

The trust is expected to receive donations for disbursement and also make provisions for how the trust should be managed.