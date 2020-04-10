The Nigerian government has initiated plans to evacuate its citizens who are currently living in Canada in the wake of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak.

The pandemic has hit many countries across the world, forcing governments to spend resources on bringing home its citizens abroad.

To this end, the Nigerian High Commission in Canada says it is ready to provide assistance to citizens who are currently living in Canada but want to return home.

This was contained in a statement signed by the West African country’s Minister for Political and Consular Affairs, Azu Mazla.

However, reactions from Nigerians on social media suggest many are not interested in the government’s offer.

While many believes they are best served staying in Canada, others also hold that returning back to Nigeria means putting themselves in further danger of contracting the virus.

See some of the interesting reactions from Nigerians below: