According to him, this would afford Ghanaians who are stranded abroad a narrow window to return home.

The Ranking Member on Parliament’s Foreign Affairs Committee said he has been receiving calls from Ghanaians stuck in other countries who desperately want to return home.

He, therefore, appealed to President Akufo-Addo to temporarily open Ghana’s borders.

“Receiving many calls from Ghanaians who have been left stranded in other countries following the closure of our borders as part of measures to limit the importation of COVID-19,” Mr. Ablakwah wrote on Facebook.

“I appeal to President Akufo-Addo to grant our fellow citizens a narrow window of return and be quarantined.”

Three weeks ago, the President ordered a closure of all Ghana’s borders in a bid to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.

The President said closing the borders, both land and sea, to human trafficking helps stops the importation of the virus.

Persons who arrived in the country after the order took effect were subsequently quarantined for 14 days to ensure they were not infected.

The border closure has, however, left many Ghanaians stuck in other countries, including musicians Sarkodie and Pappy Kojo.