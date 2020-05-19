The Auditor-General, in a letter dated May 8, 2020, explained that the request made by the former MPs was invalid and amounting to a conflict of interest because most of the beneficiaries are either serving as members of the current government, including the President and the Chief of Staff or are still in Parliament.

A group of former MPs calling themselves Forum for Former Members of Parliament had petitioned the Presidency to that end.

Chief of Staff, Frema Osei Opare

The Chief of Staff, Madam Frema Osei Opare, in a letter dated April 22, 2020, asked the Auditor-General to do an audit verification on the request by the former MPs.

But the A-G, in his response to the Chief of Staff, said: "Apart from the fact that the claim from the FFMP is invalid because the CHC report for 2005 to 2009 was rejected, it may also amount to an abuse of power or conflict of interest to make additional payment (20% salary increase per annum for four years) to former Members of Parliament (covering a period of 10 to 14 years ago) especially when some of them are now the executive."