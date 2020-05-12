The court presided over by Justice Afia Asare Botwe delivered its ruling in the contempt case filed against the Auditor-General by the Senior Minister Yaw Osafo-Maafo in the ongoing Kroll trial.

The court held that the reason was given by Domelovo's defense "untenable and an afterthought".

It is the contention of the Senior Minister that the failure of the A-G to respond within time to his appeal against his surcharge asking him to pay back to the State some 1 million dollars paid to Kroll and Associates for its audit services rendered to the State is a breach of the rules of Court and asked the court that Yao Domelovo be punished.

His lawyers want the court to either impose a prison term or any appropriate sanctions against the Auditor-General.

Auditor General, Daniel Yao Domelevo

The Auditor-General had insisted and concluded that Kroll was paid for no work done, following what he said was the persistent failure of the Senior Minister to provide proof of actual work done. It is the recommendation of the Auditor General that the payment of the US$1million to Kroll and Associates, which the government, through the Ministry of Finance paid be disallowed.

Domlevo has surcharged the Senior Minister, Osafo Maafo, and the four other officials from the Ministry of Finance.

But Justice Botwe in her ruling said the law requiring that the Auditor General responds to appeals to his surcharge within 14 days is a good law.

She also stated that evidence before the court shows that Mr. Domelovo was properly served and his failure to respond was willful.

Lawyer for the Auditor General Thaddeus Sory pleaded with the court to be lenient in sentencing after ruling guilty.