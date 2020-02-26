According to him, Yaw Domelevo is not doing his work well as expected because he is not only politicians who benefited from the GETFund scholarships hence he doesn't understand why the Auditor-General decided to bring out name of top politicians.

Speaking on Accra-based Kingdom FM, the NPP scribe asked "Are politicians not Ghanaians?"

He said "So if you are a politician it means you can’t benefit from scholarships? The Auditor-General is doing a bad job and I want to say that on record. He is very biased, unfair, and unprofessional which must not be tolerated in any auditing firm."

Auditor General, Daniel Yao Domelevo

"The man is not on top of the job and does not know the job, are politicians extraordinary human beings? Can't we also benefit from the state, how can you be so selective and unprofessional to select few politicians from many Ghanaians who benefited from the scholarships," John Boadu added.

The Auditor-General has come under intense criticism over the publication of a performance audit report on the administration of scholarships by GETFund from 2012 to 2018 which revealed that top appointees of the NPP received scholarships to study abroad.

The beneficiaries are Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Sarah Adwoa Safo, and Ignatius Baffour Awuah, among others.

Some government appointees, Members of Parliament, lecturers, heads of institutions and some media practitioners benefited from the scheme meant for needy-but-brilliant students.

Dr. Opoku Prempeh is listed as a Harvard University student-sponsored for the programme National and International Security, receiving US$11,200 and US$12,800 as tuition and living allowance respectively.

The Procurement Minister is also listed as a Harvard Kennedy School student who received US$17,004 as tuition fees and US$12,800 as a living allowance.

Baffour Awuah is listed by the report as a student of the University of Portsmouth, UK, studying BA International Relations and Politics, and enjoying £11,800 as tuition fees and £12,710 as a living allowance.

The audit report concluded that the failings of the GETFund led to brilliant-but-needy students being deprived of scholarship in favour of politicians.

The purpose of the audit was to ascertain whether GETFund acted in accordance with its mandate as stated in the GETFund Act, 2000 (Act 581) with regards to the administration of funds for scholarships.

Below is the full document by the Auditor-General.