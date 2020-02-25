She said the purpose of receiving the GETFund support, "was to attend a programme at the Harvard Kennedy School to enable me to serve my constituents, parliament, and nation better."

A performance audit report on the administration of scholarships by GETFund from 2012 to 2018 which revealed that top appointees of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) received scholarships to study abroad.

The beneficiaries are Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, Sarah Adwoa Safo, and Ignatius Baffour Awuah, among others.

Some government appointees, Members of Parliament, lecturers, heads of institutions and some media practitioners benefited from the scheme meant for needy-but-brilliant students.

Adwoa Safo who doubles as the Procurement Minister is also listed as a Harvard Kennedy School student who received US$17,004 as tuition fees and US$12,800 as a living allowance.

Media publications have generated outrage among some Ghanaians on social media.

Reacting to the news, Adwoa Sarfo said her attention has been drawn to the publications by various media outlets to the "effect that I have received a scholarship from the Ghana Education Trust Fund to study at the Harvard Kennedy School in the United States in 2014", adding that, the "tone of the said publication" was "erroneous and smacks of an attempt to smear my reputation as a Member of Parliament and Minister of State and box me into a self-serving public official."

She, however, urged the public to "disregard the said publication and treat it with the contempt it deserves."