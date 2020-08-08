Mrs. Papafio said creating a website is no longer a luxury for businesses in the country since the COVID-19 pandemic has brought about changing trends in many ways of undertaking a lot of activities in the business world. Aggressive branding and enhanced marketing communication strategies, coupled with online payment and safe delivery and collection of goods, will now be a necessity for businesses in the country if they want to experience improved visibility and continuity post-COVID-19 pandemic.

She emphasized that transformed consumers will now opt for online shopping and delivery services as opposed to the traditional and physical walk-ins we have all been used to over the past years when engaging in many business transactions be it local or international. On this she commended organization such as wires & more on their ability to quickly migrate all it business-related activities online to ensure their customer base are fully taken care of, that has drastically minimized the level of human interaction.

Additionally, she encouraged captains of industries with the relevant capacities, to employ the use of Intelligence Automation (IA) and Robotic Process Automation (RPA) that would better improve their ability to meet the high demands from their consumers.

She further stated that digitisation in micro and small businesses, introduce and digitise marketplaces to create our own Alibaba and Amazon for the continent and the global market post-COVID-19.

The growth of a Small Medium Enterprise (SME) post-COVID-19 shall be heavily reliant on a change in trade behaviour, change in delivery model, change in global sourcing, and change in their unstructured nature. The consumer is now constantly processing what is and what is not essential at any point in time. The SME that is able to identify and understand the dynamics of this paradigm is the one that would survive and thrive post-COVID-19 to the new normal.

She advised all the members of the Association of Ghana Industries to strictly adhere to the health and safety protocols outlined by the Ministry of Health and not take things for granted as some of the restrictions are eased by the President.

Staying ahead of COVID-19

Mrs. Kate Quartey-Papafio has made a humble call on all the young Ghanaian entrepreneurs to expose themselves to learning new opportunities and learning new ways of growing their business as one sure way of staying ahead of the competition and thriving where others are struggling to survive when there is an outbreak of a pandemic like what we are currently battling with (COVID-19).

Mrs. Papafio said It is for this reason that many market experts globally and locally are putting together webinar series targeted specifically at the Small Medium Enterprise (SME) sector in a bid to ensure their survival during these challenging times in the history of the world.

She emphasized there exists ample evidence that the SME sector has been the hardest hit by the COVID-19 pandemic and therefore it is incumbent on all of us as players in the business fraternity to ensure their survival and in fact their massive growth post-COVID-19.

She said webinars such as those organised by AGI, GCCI, Citi FM/TV, Stanbic Bank, and Fidelity have the potential of not only ensuring that Ghana’s SME sector sails through this storm but also position itself strategically to ensure business growth and also an attractive destination for many investors who want to invest in economies with great future such as ours.

As popularly said crisis is said to reveal the foresight and depth of the thinking of society and if SMEs must grow in a difficult situation, then opportunities such as these must be given priority.

The underlying principle for the growth of SMEs is for there to be a holistic transformation to match the corresponding change in our socio-economic and environmental situations.

She recommended that SMEs take advantage of training opportunities held virtually, especially in these times to enable them not only to survive this pandemic but also to become thriving businesses regardless and also become more attractive for potential foreign partnerships to expand their scope of doing business post-COVID-19.

Written by Anthony Mensah