The GHS also added that one more person has also succumbed to the virus, bringing the total number of deaths to 17.

The Greater Accra Region currently has the highest number of cases, followed by the Ashanti and Eastern Regions.

Regional breakdown

Count of Cases per Region

(Case Count from Highest to Lowest)

Greater Accra Region – 1,795

Ashanti Region – 99

Eastern Region – 70

Central Region – 21

Oti Region – 19

Upper East Region – 19

Volta Region – 16

Northern Region – 13

Upper West Region – 10

Western Region – 9

North East Region – 2

Western North Region – 1

Savannah Region – 0

Bono Region – 0

Ahafo Region – 0

Bono East Region – 0