The Executive Director for the National Board for Small Scale Industries (NBSSI) Kosi Antwiwaa Yankey has projected that two million Ghanaians are likely to lose their jobs due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

She said a lot of jobs will be lost in the formal and informal sectors.

In an interview on Accra-based Starr FM, she said: "I think that we would lose a lot, I mean when we look at it off the back of the cover, we are looking at about two million jobs, that is the informal and formal sectors."

She further explained that "Because if you look at the Ghanaian economy, two things are going on, you have the informal economy where we might not have enough numbers, but if we give and take which is actually about 80% of our economy, and you looking at the formal, the hotels, it could be a lot more than you think."