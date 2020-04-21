According to the Secretary-General of the TUC, Dr. Yaw Baah, the restriction on the movement of people in the lockdown areas due to the coronavirus pandemic has caused a lot of job losses in the country.

He said the impact of the pandemic in the employment sector is mindboggling, indicating more jobs and businesses would have collapsed if the restriction ban was not lifted.

He said a lot of jobs will be lost in the formal and informal sectors.

"Businesses are collapsing in almost all the sectors of the economy, many people have already lost their jobs, and many more would have lost their jobs without the easing of these restrictions.

"The fight of this coronavirus is a shared responsibility. We think you and your government are doing what is expected of you. It is time for us Ghanaians to do our part as individuals by observing the safety protocols that will protect us and others from this deadly virus," he said.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has said the decision to lift the partial lockdown of Accra, Kumasi, Tema, and Kasoa, was taken after careful consideration of many factors.

He said the country's current capacity "to trace victims of this disease, being able to test, being able to isolate and quarantine those people so that we take them out of the population, and, of course, the treatment" are some of the factors that led to the decision to lift the partial lockdown.