Social distancing means keeping space between yourself and other people outside of your home. To practice social is to stay at least 6 feet (2 meters) from other people.

Do not gather in groups and stay out of crowded places and avoid mass gatherings.

In addition to everyday steps to prevent COVID-19, keeping space between you and others is one of the best tools we have to avoid being exposed to this virus and slowing its spread locally and across the country and world.

When COVID-19 is spreading in your area, everyone should limit close contact with individuals outside your household in indoor and outdoor spaces. Since people can spread the virus before they know they are sick, it is important to stay away from others when possible, even if you have no symptoms. Social distancing is especially important for people who are at higher risk of getting very sick.

When the infectious disease was fast spreading in the country, the president issued a directive to Ghanaians to stay home, ban social gathering, schools and churches closed until further notice but some said the president should have consulted them before taking these action but in the view of the president, the health and life of every citizen is precious and important to him, therefore, announcing a lockdown.

Some even suggested and called for total lockdown when people were infected with the virus.

If people do not adhere to social distancing, use hand sanitizers and wear the face mask then the government will have no option than to introduce a more draconian measure in the movement of people.

COVID-19 spreads mainly among people who are in close contact (within about 6 feet) for a prolonged period.

The spread happens when an infected person coughs, sneezes, or talks, and droplets from their mouth or nose are launched into the air and land in the mouths or noses of people nearby.

The droplets can also be inhaled into the lungs. Studies indicate that people who are infected but do not have symptoms likely also play a role in the spread of COVID-19.

Although the risk of severe illness may be different for everyone, anyone can get and spread COVID-19. Everyone has a role to play in slowing the spread and protecting themselves, their family, and their community.