According to the Chairman for the team, Prosper Bani, the number of confirmed cases in the country will spike quickly.

He said, "First of all, the government’s technical committee must be elevated into a crisis management team to reflect that it is no longer an ordinary technical committee but that it is a committee made up of all sectors of the economy, to address the crisis that confronts us today."

He stated that "Today, we have the number 52 [the number increased by one later in the day]. From all my assessment and the conversation with the NDC technical team, there is an expectation that his number will rise, and it will rise very very fast.

"Be prepared for the rough ride".

Speaking to the media, Prosper Bani said: "I can also tell you that this condition will worsen before it gets better if we put our acts together.

"It is doable if we work as a team; if we work collectively and as one nation with one objective leading to the same solution."

The names of members of the team are Alex Segbefia, former Minister for Health; Professor Margaret Kweku, Public Health Expert & former Dean of School of Public Health, the University of Health and Allied Sciences; Dr. Grace Ayensu-Danquah, Specialist in Disaster Management and Infectious Disease Control and Humanitarian Assistance & Professor of Global Surgery, Ensign School of Public Health.

The rest are Dr. Vida Yarkong, Interdisciplinary Medicine Expert and Dr. Jehu Appiah, Senior, Medical Consultant and former General Secretary of the Ghana Medical Association.

Globally, 392,159 people have been infected with 17,138 deaths and 102,850 people fully recovered.