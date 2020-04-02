The ban, he said, is aimed at halting the spread of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in the region.

His reactions come after 10 cases of the new novel coronavirus was recorded in the Northern region.

A statement signed by the Minister said the ten confirmed cases in Tamale "is a wake-up call to all of us to abide by all directives issued to contain COVID-19".

"Accordingly, the Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has decided to place a ban on prostitution and its related activities with immediate effect", the statement said.

Although prostitution is illegal in Ghana, Saeed told the press in Tamale that it was not being enforced thus the need for the directive.

He said the 10 COVID-19 patients confirmed in the Northern Region were sex workers and therefore, their activities posed a danger against the fight of the disease.

"I know sometimes it is difficult to tell people not to engage in this activity, but in this period of Coronavirus that we are preaching that people should ensure social distance, we have come to realize that there are a lot of the people who have put themselves under the cover of darkness within the capital of Tamale and some parts of the region and doing prostitution," he said.

He added: "If you look at the confirmed victims of Coronavirus, some of them are prostitutes. They have been fished out from those locations and I am using it as a basis to ban prostitution in Northern Region. So, on this note, I am pleading with you, especially with the young men and young ladies [that]. We know that sometimes you want to satisfy your desire in one way or the other but at this critical moment, everybody is hot in this region and the country. I am pleading, people should fear God, fear the almighty Allah, our Lord Jesus Christ and stop this prostitution."