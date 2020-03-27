A policy think tank known as Kandifo institute is predicting a possible lockdown from Wednesday, April 1, 2020 to April 15, 2020 to limit the spread of the deadly coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

According to the policy think tank, in its statement signed by the Executive Director, Palgrave Boakye-Danquah, though work will affected, staffs are guaranteed and will be paid their monthly salary.

In a statement, it gave its own analysis that "Tuesday March 31st 2020, affords all working staffs to be paid their monthly wages.

"Churches, Mosques, Large gatherings have a LOCKDOWN for 4weeks which ends on Sunday 12th April, 2020 (Easter Sunday).

"If Ghana LOCKS DOWN for 14days from 1st-15th April, 2020. We would miss 8days of work. The remaining days are 4days of weekend and 2 days of Easter Friday and Easter Monday."

More people are working from home as the virus spreads to new countries and governments issue new advice.

Some people in Ghana are taking less trips on public transport and avoiding public spaces, such as museums, and restaurants.