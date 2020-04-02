The Burkinabes were apprehended at the Babile checkpoint by the vigilant immigration officials on Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

The Upper West Regional Public Affairs of the immigration service, ICO Ibn Yussif Duranah Abdul Mumin Seidu, said the culprits have since been handed over to the Hamile sector command of the Ghana Police Service to facilitate their repatriation.

He cautioned Ghanaians who assist the foreigners to enter the country to desist from such act or face the full rigour of the law.

He stated that the unapproved route is under surveillance.

The government announced the closure of its borders in a bid to contain the spread of the Coronavirus in the country.

And as part of government's precautionary measures to contain the spread of the Coronavirus in the country, the government issued a six-point travel advisory steps, which includes the closure of the country's borders to countries which have registered more than 200 cases of the Coronavirus, as well as strong advice discouraging all travels to Ghana.