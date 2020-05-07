Addressing a news conference on Tuesday, the Minister lamented the reluctance of some Ghanaians to wear face masks despite the Coronavirus outbreak.

He said the excuse that one does not have money to buy a face mask is a non-starter, insisting everyone must adhere to COVID-19 safety protocols.

Mr. Agyeman Manu urged those who are well-to-do in society to support the less-privileged to acquire the masks to protect themselves.

READ ALSO: COVID-19: Madagascar offers its herbal cure to Ghana

Health Minister, Kwaku Agyeman Manu

He said street beggars are not exempted and urged them to use some of the alms they receive to buy face masks.

“There are those of us who don’t have [money]. We need some [of the masks] to wear so that the President will know we are listening to his advice. The idea of ‘I don’t have money to buy’ should not be an excuse for anybody,” the Health Minister said.

“We see people in the middle of the street begging for money. So that money you are begging for, use some to buy the mask. Some cannot be worn on several occasions.”

He further urged the general public to stay at home if they do not have anything important to do outside.

According to him, the only way to prevent the COVID-19 disease from spreading is to adhere to all safety protocols.

“It is not by individual choice to adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols, it is in our collective interest. If you are not sick, stay at home, if you don’t have anything important to do outside, stay at home,” he added.