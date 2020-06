At a press briefing in Accra, Dr. Kumah Aboagye, The Director General of the GHS said the new number is due to 390 new cases recorded yesterday.

The death toll stands at 112 with the total number of recoveries increasing to 13,268. The active cases are 4,361.

Out of the active cases 24 patients are in a severe situation, with four on ventilators, Dr. Kumah noted.

Dr Kuma Aboagye

Dr. Aboagye Kumah appealed to the general public to report early when they experience symptoms of the coronavirus for early detection.