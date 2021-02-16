The government under the leadership of the Ministry of Communication launched the COVID-19 Tracker App to facilitate emergency calls and also contact tracing of COVID-19 cases to limit the spread.

The user friendly and free to download mobile software application will be available for android and iOS devices.

It's intended for productivity assistance which will augment the effort of the state in the fight against the global pandemic.

Ursula Owusu speaking during her vetting at the Appointments Committee said the COVID-19 Tracker App was developed for the country free of charge.

She said "Many countries, at the onset of the pandemic, tried to use technology to assist them in contact-tracing, and for people to self-report to give an overview of what is happening in the various countries to enable the health authorities to handle the situation."

"Certain public-spirited individuals extended all kinds of support to the government, and some companies also offered to put their expertise at the disposal of the government, which we gladly accepted, resulting in the creation of the Tracker app. The app didn’t cost the government a pesewa. We did not pay anything for the app," she stressed.