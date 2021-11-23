COVID-19 vaccinations will become mandatory in Ghana soon - GHS

This was disclosed by the Director General of the GHS, Dr. Patrick Kuma-Aboagye in Accra.

“Yes, I am sure that with time we will get there and it is something that we have to [do] to bring this pandemic under control and we need to ensure that almost everybody is protected. And if it comes to that I think we will not hesitate to recommend that.

“We have companies in this country that have mandated that if you have not vaccinated, you can’t come to work,… we have to bring the virus under control, we need to ensure that everybody is protected,” Dr Kuma-Aboagye said.

The government had earlier projected to vaccinate about 20 million Ghanaians by December in a bid to achieve herd immunity, however, as at 18 November, only 3, 493,688 people have so far been vaccinated across the country.

Some experts have expressed worry that the hesitation on the part of most Ghanaians to take the jab could derail the government’s effort to contain the virus.

Ghana took an additional 1.3m doses of the Pfizer vaccine from the United States government yesterday.

The arrival of the vaccines in the country on Monday, 22 November 2021 brings the total to more than 2.5 million doses donated by the United States to Ghana to date.