Although he emphasized that there is a technical committee to look at the criteria for the rollout, he hinted that health workers, teachers, security personnel, transport operators and the elderly people would be given the priority in the distribution.

“Health workers are high on the list, and secondly, the security service because of their interactions with citizens.

“I also know that the elderly who can prove underlying conditions like heart diseases, then there are transport operators and people who engage in public activities like teachers, who have to mingle with kids,” Dr. Okoe Boye told Newsfile host, Samson Lardy Anyenini on Saturday.

He explained that the vaccines procured from the Covax facility; coronavirus access platform which is expected to arrive in the country by the end of the first quarter are limited to 20 percent of the country’s total population.

READ ALSO: He puts people above himself, sometimes at the risk of his life - Kofi Adams' tribute to Rawlings

He added that the government is working to ensure it receives more vaccines to cater for the remaining 80 percent of the population through bilateral channels and so on.

“We are also exploring the bilateral route. The rest of the 80 percent, we have to pay ourselves. Top government officials, the Minister for Health designate is talking to some of the manufacturing companies.

“Ghana is looking at buying some of the vaccines. We are looking at it very seriously,” the former MP for Ledzokuku stated.

Ghana’s Covid-19 cases have shot up with the Ghana Health Service (GHS) data as of January 18 indicating that the country’s active cases stood at 2,413 with 361 deaths.

Dr. Okoe Boye, however, disclosed that some medical centres such as the University of Ghana Medical Centre, Korle Bu Teaching Hospital, Ga East Hospital and the Ridge Hospital have been regrouped to support the treatment of Covid-19 patients.

He entreated Ghanaians to adhere to the protocols outlined to stop the spread of the virus.