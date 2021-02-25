This follows speculation from some quarters that the Coronavirus vaccine is the mark of the beast.

A statement signed by Church’s President, Pastor Thomas Techie Ocran, said its members have been taking vaccines from time immemorial.

He said contrary to some claims, the mark of the beast is not a literal mark but “rather a sign of allegiance that identifies the bearer as loyal to the power represented by the beast.”

Ghana’s first COVID-19 vaccines arrive at Kotoka International Airport

“On the current debates on the COVID-19, we wish to inform our members that vaccines have long been used by Adventist church members throughout the world,” the statement said, as quoted by Classfmonline.

“As we witness the global magnitude of the pandemic, the deaths, disability and long-term COVID-19 effects that are emerging in all age groups, we encourage our members to consider responsible immunisation.”

About 600,000 doses of the vaccines arrived at the Kotoka International Airport on Wednesday, February 24, 2020.

An Emirates Boeing 777-300ER that had a special GH inscription carrying the vaccines touched down at 7: 45am yesterday.

The government has since announced the specific group of persons who will be prioritised in the distribution of the vaccine.

A statement signed by Information Minister-designate, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, said the vaccines will be deployed on March 2 in phases among segmented populations.

Among those who will benefit from the first batch of vaccines are health workers, adults who are 60 years and over, people with underlying health conditions, and frontline executives.

Others are the legislature, judiciary and their related staff, frontline security personnel, some religious leaders, essential workers and teachers.