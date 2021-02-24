According to the FDA, no safety and efficacy standards were bypassed or compromised.

The Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the FDA, Mrs. Delese Mimi Darko, said the two vaccines were Covishield, AstraZeneca Vaccine, manufactured by Serum Institute of India, and Sputnik-V, manufactured by Generium in Russia.

She said the FDA, listed as a World Health Organisation (WHO) Maturity Level Three Agency and a regional centre of regulatory excellence, had a stable, well-functioning, and integrated regulatory system to ensure availability of quality safe, and efficacious medical products, including vaccines.

"This is to assure you that the FDA has used what we call the emergency use authorisation pathway to authorise the two vaccines we have at the moment; that is, the Covishield, which was manufactured from India, and the Sputnik-V, from Russia.

"Now, the emergency use authorisation is a pathway that we use. That pathway is to ensure that a needed medical product, especially in a pandemic, is made available in a timely manner. So the only difference is that we do it quickly so it can be used," she said.

So far, AstraZeneca and Sputnik V are the vaccines that have been approved for use in Ghana.

The government of Ghana will today, Wednesday, February 24, 2021, receive its first batch of COVID-19 vaccines.

A statement from the Information Ministry said the vaccines will arrive at the Kotoka International Airport at 7:00 am.

The Ministry said a brief ceremony, which will be telecast on national television, will be held to mark the occasion.