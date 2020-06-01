In response to the growing health concern about the COVID-19, WAEC in March, which comprises of Nigeria, Ghana, The Gambia, Liberia, and Sierra Leone, decided to put on hold the conduct of the WASSCE for candidates, earlier scheduled to commence on April 6, 2020.

Schools and universities are to be re-opened for final year students from Monday, June 15, 2020.

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in a televised address to the nation on Sunday, May 31, 2020, said final year students in junior high, senior high, and universities can resume classes and lectures ahead of the conduct of their respective final examinations.

"Indeed, final year university students are to report to their universities on 15th June, final year senior high school (SHS 3) students together with SHS 2 gold track students on 22nd June and final-year junior high school (JHS 3) students on 29th June," he stated.

The Information Minister, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah in an interview on Accra based Citi FM, asked on how WASSCE candidates in Ghana alone were going to take their exams after WAEC suspended the exams for the entire West African region, he said the examination body would provide support for countries that would want to organise their independent examinations.

The Minister explained that because Ghana had been able to bring the disease under control, it would organise the exams for its final year students with the support of WAEC.