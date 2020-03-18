As the world battles the deadly coronavirus, public service messages about the importance of washing hands with soap and water are everywhere.

Hand wash

Dr. Zanetor Rawlings who doubles as a medical doctor by profession using a unique experiment to demonstrate the hygiene practice to Ghanaians has gone viral and people are loving her approach.

Thorough hand washing, using hand sanitizers, avoiding physical contact with people and practicing social distancing have been some of the ways experts have suggested to control the spread of coronavirus.

Watch the video below: