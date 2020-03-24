The TUC believes a total lockdown will be the best answer to prevent the spread.

In a statement to the president, dated Monday, March 23, 2020, and signed by the Secretary-General, Dr. Yaw Baah, the labour union said: "We strongly suggest that government should provide sanitisers to all residents of Ghana free of charge or they should be susidised to make them affordable to everyone, regardless of their income levels."

"Mr. President, the risk of spread of the virus in Ghana remains high. We need more aggressive measures to protect the people from this deadly virus, including a lockdown if that is what is needed to protect the people," it said.

Meanwhile, Ghana has recorded its second death from the Coronavirus disease (COVID-19).

According to the Ghana Health Service (GHS), a total of 521 suspected cases have since been tested for COVID-19 by the Noguchi Memorial Institute for Medical Research and the Kumasi Centre for Collaborative Research.