WHO emergencies director Dr Mike Ryan said it is currently unknown exactly when the virus would disappear.

Speaking at a virtual press conference from Geneva, he said it will be difficult to control the virus even if a vaccine is found.

He warned that, like HIV and measles, the world may be forced to come to terms with COVID-19.

"It is important to put this on the table: this virus may become just another endemic virus in our communities, and this virus may never go away," Dr Ryan said.

"HIV has not gone away - but we have come to terms with the virus."

The COVID-19 has so far infected over four million people across the world, and has already claimed almost 300,000 lives.

In Ghana, though, the Coronavirus case count has sharply risen to 5,530 as of today, May 14, 2020.

The Ghana Health Service made the announcement during the Information Ministry’s latest press conference.

This means 122 more persons have tested positive for the novel Coronavirus, as the case count stood at 5,408 as of yesterday.

Meanwhile, the number of recoveries has also shot up from 514 to 674, while total death toll still stands at 24.