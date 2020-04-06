He described them as the heroes and heroines of this generation due to their sacrifice and selflessness in these trying times.

The President said this during his latest address to the nation about the pandemic on Sunday, April, 5, 2020.

READ ALSO: Soldier guns down civilian during lockdown operation at Ashaiman

His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, the president of the Republic of Ghana

“Let me thank, in particular, all our frontline actors who continue to put their lives on the line to help ensure that we defeat the virus,” Nana Addo said.

“To our healthcare workers, I say a big 'ayekoo' for the continued sacrifices you are making in caring for those infected with the virus, and in caring for the sick in general.

“You are the heroes and heroines of our generation, and the government will do all in its power to provide you with the relevant tools to do your work effectively.”

The President also reserved praise for the security personnel who are enforcing the lockdown directive by the government.

“To the men and women of our security services, who have been enforcing the directives, by patrolling our streets day and night, conducting surveillance, snap checks and mounting roadblocks, we are deeply in your debt,” he added.

Meanwhile, government has announced a three months tax holiday for health workers in the country beginning April 2020.

All frontline health workers will also receive an additional allowance of fifty per cent (50%) of their basic salary per month.

This is to help secure the future of the frontline workers helping the country on the fight against the spread of the novel Coronavirus disease.