Create jobs for the youth like Dangote and stop criticizing govt - Allotey Jacobs chides Sam Jonah

The now dispelled NDC man said Dr. Jonah's recent statement on the affairs of Ghana is not necessary.

“Though we cannot compare Sam Jonah to Dangote. Dangote is far richer than Jonah. He [Sam Jonah] became head of AngloGold Ashanti we all saw what he did. Dangote is making sure that Nigerians will not import rice again that’s why they closed all their borders. He is now producing over 2.3 million metric tons with Sonia farms. He is producing a lot of things in Nigeria to make sure the country is sufficient. Dangote is sponsoring many of the Nigerian youth, sponsors advert of the country on CNN and BBC. He [Sam Jonah] can also help Ghana by creating some of the jobs here.” he told Kwabena Don Prah on Happy FM’s Epa Hoa Daben show.

“Ghana currently doesn’t need criticism at this point, we must all come on board to help the nation. Even if you will criticize, it must be constructive you just don’t come and say it and later fly to South Africa. This is our country. We must all come together to help her flourish."

Pulse Ghana

Mr. Jacobs said Sam Jonah should provide a better alternative that will make the country thrive rather than criticism. I respect him a lot but everything he said I disagree with him he supposes to help us than join us to complain,” he added

In a speech to Rotarians in Accra titled ‘Down the up escalator – Reflections on Ghana’s future by a senior citizen’, Sir Jonah stated that data available “for the first quarter of 2020, GDP grew at a rate of 4.6%, contracted to -3.2% for the second quarter and -1.1% for the third quarter, giving an average outturn of 0.2% for the three quarters of the year adding that the economy grew at the rate of 6%. At the end of the third quarter, the industry sector contracted at -3.1% while services grew at 1.9%.