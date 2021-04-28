Photos: Akufo-Addo conferred with highest national award in Sierra Leone

The Ghanaian leader attended the Independence Day celebration in his capacity as Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Governments of ECOWAS.

A citation that accompanied the honour described Akufo-Addo as an advocate of multiparty democracy and a firm believer of economic integration.

“A bold advocate of multiparty democracy, he challenged despotism, and has since worked to deepen democratic culture and practice in Ghana. His vision of ‘Ghana Beyond Aid’ is predicated on the notion that with a structured economy, investments in education and infrastructure, African economies can gradually, but confidently, relinquish the era of aid reliance,” the citation reads.

“An unapologetic multilateralist, President Akufo-Addo is a firm believer in African political and economic integration and socio-economic development…This award also recognizes the immense contribution of the Republic of Ghana to the restoration of peace and democracy in Sierra Leone.”

Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo also took to Facebook to revel in the moment after being conferred with Sierra Leone’s highest national award.

“On Tuesday, 27th April 2021, I attended the 60th Independence Anniversary Celebration of Sierra Leone, in my capacity as Chairman of the Authority of Heads of State and Governments of ECOWAS,” the President wrote.

“Together with three other Heads of State, His Excellency Julius Maada Bio, President of the Republic of Sierra Leone, conferred his country's highest national award, "Grand Commander of the Republic of Sierra Leone" on me.