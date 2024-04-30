A circulating video on social media depicts a gentleman approaching the table and placing an envelope on the table manned by the presiding officer and ballot issuer at the polling station identified as Fumesua Pentecost Church with the code F311503.
Ejisu By-Election: Kwadaso NPP MP accused of giving envelope to EC staff
Kingsley Nyarko, the Member of Parliament for Kwadaso Constituency in the Ashanti Region, was filmed allegedly passing an envelope, suspected to hold cash, to Electoral Commission (EC) officials at a polling center during the by-election in Ejisu.
The EC, in a statement, announced that it has taken immediate action and withdrawn the two temporary staff members while investigations are underway.
It further stated that the election management body upholds the principles and values of integrity, truth, and transparency.
It said "The Electoral Commission has taken immediate steps and has withdrawn the two (2) temporary staff while investigations take place.
"The commission upholds the principles and values of integrity, truth and transparency. These values are reinforced during the training of all temporary staff."
Six candidates, including three independent candidates, are vying for the seat declared vacant following the death of the Member of Parliament, Dr. John Kumah, on March 7, 2024.
