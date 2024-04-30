Address real issues in basic schools instead of cosmetic changes - GNECC to MoE

"Instead of implementing cosmetic changes, such as repainting schools and introducing new uniforms, the Ministry of Education should prioritize addressing longstanding challenges that continue to hinder the educational system in Ghana," the statement said.

GNECC highlighted several key issues that need urgent attention; severe lack of textbooks from Kindergarten to Junior High School levels, significantly impairing students’ ability to learn effectively. Infrastructure deficits across many public schools in Ghana, with inadequate facilities compromising the learning environment for both students and teachers.

The shortage of furniture in schools contributes to discomfort and distraction among students, affecting their concentration and overall academic performance.

In light of these urgent priorities, GNECC called on the Ministry of Education to reconsider its decision regarding school repainting and uniform policies.

They urged the Ministry to channel its energy and resources towards addressing the fundamental issues plaguing the education sector in Ghana.

Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei-Adutwum had outlined plans to unveil a fresh set of uniforms for basic school students during a ceremony at the University of Professional Studies, Accra. The initiative aims to uplift the image of public schools.

Dr. Adutwum stressed the importance of this change, stating, “We're giving public schools a new look. No more brown and yellow; we're switching to blue and white uniforms.”

He attributed this initiative to President Akufo-Addo and Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia’s vision for Ghana.