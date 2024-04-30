ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Address real issues in basic schools instead of cosmetic changes - GNECC to MoE

Gideon Nicholas Day

The Ghana National Education Campaign Coalition (GNECC) has voiced deep concern over the recent decision by the Ministry of Education of Ghana to repaint public schools in blue and white colors and introduce a mandatory uniform policy requiring students to wear blue and white uniforms.

Government rebrands public basic schools
Government rebrands public basic schools

In a statement signed by Bernice Mpere-Gyekye, National Coordinator of the Ghana National Education Campaign Coalition (GNECC), it said the organisation appreciates efforts to improve the aesthetics of school buildings, but they believe the focus should be redirected towards addressing critical issues that directly impact the quality of education in Ghana.

Recommended articles

"Instead of implementing cosmetic changes, such as repainting schools and introducing new uniforms, the Ministry of Education should prioritize addressing longstanding challenges that continue to hinder the educational system in Ghana," the statement said.

GNECC highlighted several key issues that need urgent attention; severe lack of textbooks from Kindergarten to Junior High School levels, significantly impairing students’ ability to learn effectively. Infrastructure deficits across many public schools in Ghana, with inadequate facilities compromising the learning environment for both students and teachers.

Proposed repainting basic schools
Proposed repainting basic schools Pulse Ghana
ADVERTISEMENT

The shortage of furniture in schools contributes to discomfort and distraction among students, affecting their concentration and overall academic performance.

In light of these urgent priorities, GNECC called on the Ministry of Education to reconsider its decision regarding school repainting and uniform policies.

They urged the Ministry to channel its energy and resources towards addressing the fundamental issues plaguing the education sector in Ghana.

ADVERTISEMENT
Ghana National Education Campaign Coalition (GNECC) statement
Ghana National Education Campaign Coalition (GNECC) statement Pulse Ghana

Education Minister Dr. Yaw Osei-Adutwum had outlined plans to unveil a fresh set of uniforms for basic school students during a ceremony at the University of Professional Studies, Accra. The initiative aims to uplift the image of public schools.

Dr. Adutwum stressed the importance of this change, stating, “We're giving public schools a new look. No more brown and yellow; we're switching to blue and white uniforms.”

He attributed this initiative to President Akufo-Addo and Vice-President Mahamudu Bawumia’s vision for Ghana.

However, the Ministry of Education clarified that the supposed repainting and new uniforms are for new module schools being constructed by the ministry.

Gideon Nicholas Day

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Andy Appiah Kubi, Asante Akim North MP

Vigilant Asante-Akim North constituent's fact-checking exposes MP and government

Yaw Osafo Maafo

Only the Energy Minister can authorize a timetable for dumsor – Osafo-Maafo

Simon Osei-Mensah

I won’t apologize for ECG Manager's arrest – Ashanti Regional Minister

SSNIT

We’ve never missed pension payments since 1991 – SSNIT