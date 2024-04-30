Akufo-Addo ordering Oti chiefs to stand before handshake is disrespectful - Mahama

Mahama's statement, released on Monday, April 29, highlighted his worries about the erosion of dignity for chiefs and called on political observers to take note of President Akufo-Addo's conduct. He warned that failure to address such behaviour could embolden further disrespect towards traditional leaders during the remaining days of Akufo-Addo's presidency.

The former President urged Ghanaians to remain vigilant and hold their leaders accountable for upholding the core values of respect and dignity, especially towards traditional authorities. Mahama's remarks have sparked a national debate, with some citizens expressing disappointment in the President's behaviour, while others attribute it to cultural misunderstandings.

Mahama's critique extended beyond the recent incident, accusing Akufo-Addo of attempting to undermine Ghana's constitution and manipulate the political landscape to favour his chosen successor. He specifically referenced Akufo-Addo's statement refusing to transfer power to a previously defeated opponent, which Mahama interpreted as an anti-democratic stance against the peaceful transition of power.

"Nana Addo should be reminded that only the votes of the good people of Ghana and the will of the Almighty God will determine who succeeds him," Mahama asserted, emphasizing the people's power in shaping the nation's future.