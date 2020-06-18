The Assin Central MP said this after Ibrah One made some allegations against him and dared the lawmaker to face him.

“You have the guts to expose Obinim and tell the world that he does the money laundering. Very soon, we will know who does the money laundering more than you. Thief,” Ibrah One wrote in one of his posts.

Kennedy Agyapong

Reacting to this, Mr. Agyapong said he is aware of all the shady deals that Ibrah One has been involved in.

He said Ibrah has not paid duty on all the cars he drives and promised to get the socialite arrested.

“There’s this NDC guy called Ibrah. This guy wants trouble for himself. How can a criminal like you dare me,” the lawmaker said on Net 2 TV.

“You haven’t paid duty on all the cars you use. You’ll see what I’ll do to you. I give you two days, we’ll arrest all your cars.”

He added: “The most serious thing is he has a forex bureau and uses that for money laundering. Every bank that the boy saves [with], we’re going to investigate.”

Watch Kennedy Agyapong’s response to Ibrah One below: