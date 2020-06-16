In a new post seen by pulse.com.gh, the young Ghanaian millionaire made wild allegations against the Member of Parliament and dared him to face him. In one of the posts, he wrote: “I warned you but you think you are tough”.

He continued that “You have the guts to expose Obinim and tell the world that he does the money laundering. Very soon, we will know who does the money laundering more than you. Thief”.

In another of his posts on snapchat, he dared the father of 22 to deny his statements, adding that he has been on his case for the past one week now and he has kept quiet. According to Ibrah, he has the MP’s number and messaged him but has not replied.

See a screenshot of his posts below.

Ibrah One dares Kennedy Agyapong