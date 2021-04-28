RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Culture of Silence: What I see is a culture of bizarre intolerance – Gabby

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Gabby Asare Otchere-Darko, believes there is nothing like a culture of silence in Ghana.

He said what he has observed is a culture of bizarre intolerance from a section of Ghanaians who do not want to be challenged.

A culture of silence describes the behaviour of a group of people that by unspoken consensus does not mention, discuss, or acknowledge a given subject.

In recent months, there have been claims from some journalists that they’re being threatened for speaking against the government.

The former CEO of AnglogoldAshanti, Sam Jonah, in a speech at a public lecture with Rotarians in Accra also highlighted the issue.

Speaking under the theme; ‘Down the Up Escalator: Reflections on Ghana’s Future by a Senior Citizen’, he remarked that the culture of silence was slowly creeping into the country through convenience, hypocrisy and parochialism.

However, reacting to this, Mr. Otchere-Darko, who is a nephew of President Akufo-Addo, downplayed such claims.

“What I see now in Ghana is a Culture of Bizarre Intolerance but by a Special Class who believe they have the right to speak and squeal anyhow but others must be silent and not challenge the views of that Special Class,” he posted on Twitter.

In a separate tweet, he wrote: “A true democrat is one who can give and take in equal measure. I will defend your right to criticise me harshly and expect you to defend my right to criticise your criticism of me harshly. Our styles may differ. But, that’s democracy for you.”

Meanwhile, former President John Agyekum Kufuor has called on the relevant authorities not to treat Sam Jonah's claim of return of culture of silence with disdain.

According to him, for such a claim to come from a man of his standing makes it something to ponder about.

Authors:

Emmanuel Ayamga Emmanuel Ayamga

