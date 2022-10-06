This comes after thousands of residents in parts of the Ga South Municipality were rendered homeless after GWCL spilled excess water from the Weija Dam in the Ga South Municipality.
Dam spillage: Flooding in Weija is a warning to encroachers on waterways — GWCL
Companies and individuals developing parcels of land on waterways, especially at Weija have been cautioned to put a stop to their works, Dr. Clifford Braimah, the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana Water Company Limited has warned.
Read Also
Residents at Tetegu, New Weija, SCC, Tatop, Bojo Beach, Ada Kope, Tsokome, Sampa Valley, parts of Top Town, and American Farm at Ngleshie Amanfro to some parts of Dansoman and its environs have been victims of the perennial flooding as a result of spillage from the water treatment plant.
Hundreds of locals are either displaced or lose properties running into millions of cedis every year when there is a spillage.
Residents have been forced to move around in canoes, as many houses have been completely submerged under the water.
The spillage started on Tuesday, October 4, 2022.
The Weija dam since which was built in 1978 for water treatment and supply to households in Accra has not received any major renovation since it was built.
Dr. Clifford Braimah speaking to Accra-based Citi FM said the devastation being caused was despite the controlled spillage of the Weija dam.
The dam has five gates that are as high as 21 feet, but four have been opened no more than six feet high, he explained.
"I am sure this will be a serious caution to people selling around the place, whoever is selling round the place and whoever is buying around the place and whoever is building there.
"The communities that get flooded should take it more seriously because the water will find itself entering into communities that are not supposed to be affected," he noted.
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh