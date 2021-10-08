Dampare sworn in as substantive IGP

About a week ago, President Nana Akufo-Addo said Dr Dampare has vindicated his decision to appoint him to the position.

“I’m confident that once the necessary processes are completed, which I’m sure will be soon, he’ll become our nation’s 23rd Inspector General of Police”, the president said at the graduation ceremony of the 50th cadet officers’ course in Accra on Friday, 1 October 2021.

Pulse Ghana

Dr Dampare was appointed to the position in July this year and took office on 1 August.

The former Director-General in charge of Administration of the Ghana Police Service took over from Mr James Oppong-Boanuh.