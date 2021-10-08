Dr Dampare has been serving in an acting position for almost three months until his swearing in on Friday, October 8, 2021 at the Jubilee House.
Dampare sworn in as substantive IGP
President Nana Akufo-Addo has sworn in Dr George Akuffo Dampare as the substantive Inspector-General of Police.
About a week ago, President Nana Akufo-Addo said Dr Dampare has vindicated his decision to appoint him to the position.
“I’m confident that once the necessary processes are completed, which I’m sure will be soon, he’ll become our nation’s 23rd Inspector General of Police”, the president said at the graduation ceremony of the 50th cadet officers’ course in Accra on Friday, 1 October 2021.
Dr Dampare was appointed to the position in July this year and took office on 1 August.
The former Director-General in charge of Administration of the Ghana Police Service took over from Mr James Oppong-Boanuh.
Since the assumption of office, Dr Dampare has instituted some measures, such as the establishment of a horse patrol unit among others.
