Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Dansoman fire kills pastor's wife, 3 children and in-law


Accra Dansoman fire outbreak kills pastor's wife, 3 children and in-law

The fire reportedly killed the wife of the Dansoman District pastor of the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA), mother-in-law and three children.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

A fire outbreak Sunday morning at Dansoman in the Greater Accra Region has killed five family members.

The fire reportedly killed the wife of the Dansoman District pastor of the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA), mother-in-law and three children.

play Dansoman fire kills pastor's wife, 3 children and in-law

play Dansoman fire kills pastor's wife, 3 children and in-law

 

The fire outbreak is said to have occurred between 5am and 6am on Sunday. The cause of the fire outbreak is yet to be established.

Graphiconline reports that the SDA head pastor of the district, Pastor Ato Kessie, was not in the house at the time the incident happened.

play Dansoman fire kills pastor's wife, 3 children and in-law

play Dansoman fire kills pastor's wife, 3 children and in-law

 

He is said to have gone for a camp meeting, leaving the wife and their two children together with a third child - a niece of Pastor Ato Kessie - who was in the house with the pastor's mother-in-law, according to the report.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Banking Crisis: Analyst slams secret parliamentary probe into banking crisis Banking Crisis Analyst slams secret parliamentary probe into banking crisis
Kofi Annan: United States secretary of state Pompeo consoles Annan's family Kofi Annan United States secretary of state Pompeo consoles Annan's family
Ex-UN General-Secretary: "Global diplomacy has lost a gem" - Rawlings mourns kofi Annan Ex-UN General-Secretary "Global diplomacy has lost a gem" - Rawlings mourns kofi Annan
Ex-UN Chief: How Kofi Annan rose to become UN General-Secretary and served two terms Ex-UN Chief How Kofi Annan rose to become UN General-Secretary and served two terms
Death of Ex-UN Chief: Give us privacy to mourn - Kofi Annan's family Death of Ex-UN Chief Give us privacy to mourn - Kofi Annan's family
Cleaning Ghana: Zoomlion ready for Sanitation Minister's call Cleaning Ghana Zoomlion ready for Sanitation Minister's call

Recommended Videos

Funeral dancers in Ghana: The best funeral dancers in Ghana Funeral dancers in Ghana The best funeral dancers in Ghana
Local News: Ghana adds 700,000 people to its population each year Local News Ghana adds 700,000 people to its population each year
Local News: Woyome settles ¢4.6m of ¢51m debt Local News Woyome settles ¢4.6m of ¢51m debt



Top Articles

1 Former UN General Secretary 10 things you didn't know about Kofi Annanbullet
2 United Nations Former UN Secretary-General Kofi Annan deadbullet
3 Funeral dancers in Ghana The best funeral dancers in Ghanabullet
4 RIP Ghanaians react to Kofi Annan's deathbullet
5 Ex-UN Chief Akufo-Addo pays tribute to Kofi Annanbullet
6 Plan To Tax Churches Taxing churches "nonsense:" Prophet Badu...bullet
7 Ex-UN Chief He was a "constant inspiration"- Anas pays...bullet
8 Education God hates free SHS -Prophet Badu Kobibullet
9 Ashanti Region Pastor in police custody for dumping dead...bullet
10 In Cape Coast Five University students drown; two deadbullet

Related Articles

Homosexuality In Ghana Don’t attack people over their sexual preferences - Opuni-Frimpong
Comedy Show Glo Lafftafest to set Accra on fire on Aug 12
Financial Crisis Capital Bank collapse drives former manager into pork business
Dansoman Robbers open fire on 4 police officers, 2 civilians
In Brong-Ahafo Region Police escort guns down suspected armed robber on Techiman road
Bank Crisis Otabil has demonstrated 'highest level of integrity'- ICGC
Redevelopment €93m approved for Kumasi Central Market
Suggestion First degree should be minimum requirement to be a Police - IGP
Video Police in bloody clash with ‘okada’ riders at Ashaiman
Redevelopment €248m approved for Kumasi Central Market

Top Videos

1 Funeral dancers in Ghana The best funeral dancers in Ghanabullet
2 Video Counsellor Lutterodt defends police officer for beating womanbullet
3 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
4 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
5 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs'...bullet
6 Political Marriage Ras Mubarak Marries Muntaka's Daughter As...bullet
7 Anas Exposé "Nyantakyi gave out Nana Addo's room number to...bullet
8 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
9 Name and Shame Kennedy Agyapong premieres Anas video on...bullet
10 Failed Promises Nurses threaten to vote against NPPbullet

Local

Ex-UN Chief 'He worked for global peace': Mahama mourns Kofi Annan
Ex-UN Chief World leaders pay tribute to Kofi Annan
Ex-UN Chief Akufo-Addo directs national flag to fly at half-mast for Kofi Annan
RIP Former UN Secretary General Kofi Annan is dead