news

A fire outbreak Sunday morning at Dansoman in the Greater Accra Region has killed five family members.

The fire reportedly killed the wife of the Dansoman District pastor of the Seventh Day Adventist (SDA), mother-in-law and three children.

The fire outbreak is said to have occurred between 5am and 6am on Sunday. The cause of the fire outbreak is yet to be established.

Graphiconline reports that the SDA head pastor of the district, Pastor Ato Kessie, was not in the house at the time the incident happened.

He is said to have gone for a camp meeting, leaving the wife and their two children together with a third child - a niece of Pastor Ato Kessie - who was in the house with the pastor's mother-in-law, according to the report.