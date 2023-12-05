David Lamptey’s daughter launches foundation in his honour

This philanthropic endeavor aims to make a positive and lasting difference in the lives of individuals and communities. Through the UMI Foundation, Marina seeks to honor her father's memory while building a better future for those in need.

The UMI Foundation is not just limited to providing one-time support; it goes beyond that by empowering communities and individuals to become self-reliant. Through targeted programs and initiatives, the foundation aims to equip individuals with the skills, resources, and opportunities they need to thrive.

By focusing on education, healthcare, climate change, entrepreneurship, and community development, the UMI Foundation seeks to create a ripple effect that positively impacts lives in a holistic manner.

At the heart of the UMI Foundation lies the principle of unity. Marina recognizes the power of collaboration and understands that unity is essential for progress. The foundation seeks to bring together diverse stakeholders, including community leaders, nonprofits, businesses, and individuals, to work collectively towards common goals.

By fostering partnerships and encouraging cooperation, the UMI Foundation aims to create a stronger, more inclusive society.

During the launch, the foundation introduced its first initiative dubbed "A Lady with a Dream."

This project brought together a remarkable cohort of 10 ambitious young women who possess a strong determination to succeed in their chosen domains. With the support of mentorship, guidance, and valuable resources, our aim is to equip them with the essential skills and opportunities to unlock their true potential and turn their dreams into reality.

By investing in their growth and development, the foundation aspires to ignite inspiration in others and foster a transformative wave of empowerment.

Hon. David Lamptey was not just a successful politician, Former Member of Parliament (Klottey-Korle Constituency), CEO of SIDALCO Ltd, and Radio XYZ; he was also a compassionate philanthropist who dedicated his life to uplifting those in need.

His tireless efforts and commitment to social causes made a profound impact on the lives of many. His sudden demise on December 5, 2012, left a void in the hearts of those who knew him and admired his philanthropic work.

Marina's commitment to carrying forward her father's values and building a better future for those in need is a powerful reminder that philanthropy knows no bounds. As the UMI Foundation takes flight, Marina’s dedication to honoring her father's memory and making a tangible difference is an inspiration to us all.

Through unity, mission, and impact, the foundation endeavors to create positive change in the lives of individuals and communities. With unity as its foundation, a clear mission as its compass, and the drive to create lasting impact, the UMI Foundation is poised to leave an indelible mark on society, just as Hon. David Lamptey did during his lifetime.