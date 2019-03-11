He also said his Ministry is not aware of the group as an appendage of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP).

“We did all the works and assured ourselves that De Eye Group was not a Vigilante Group (truest form and interpretation), Militia, or criminal organization.

“Importantly, we did not classify or see their operation as a threat to the state and or government,” Mr. Acheampong noted in a Facebook post on Sunday.

“At NO time did we see these people conducting any training regime that we will consider a security threat", he wrote.

He also said that the Group is only made up of unemployed youth seeking job opportunities, and cannot be referred to as a vigilante or militia group.

Activities of De-Eye Group was brought to the attention of the general public through a documentary by Joy FM journalist Manasseh Azure, who captured the alleged militia group meeting and operation from the Christianborg Castle, a place which used to be the seat of government.

According to the minister, the operations of the group solely focuses on recruitment and employment issues, hence, they do not have the tendency to cause harm.

He said the leader of the group who formerly worked with the president started operating from the Castle, but was later stopped from carrying out his activities.