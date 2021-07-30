Deathtrap: Poor infrastructure crippling education at Koransang school

Nursery pupil to class one uses one classroom hence there is less concentration during teaching and learning due to the large number in the classrooms.

The school building which has not seen any major renovation has terribly deteriorated and has become a death trap.

Some parents who spoke to Accra-based Starr FM said they become apprehensive whenever their children leave for school over fears that the classrooms will collapse on them.

"I am very worried about the condition of the school. My child always comes home with a dirty uniform and books. I wonder if we have a government because we don’t see any development. We may not vote in the coming election. I used to beat my child for always being dirty buy I noticed it is not his fault. The last time, snake invaded the classroom and they run helter-skelter."

Pulse Ghana

Radford Norvor, the Assembly Member for the area adding his voice to the infrastructure deficit in the area said the school was built in 1869 and has deteriorated.

He has appealed several times but it has fallen on deaf ears.