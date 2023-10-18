Declare a state of emergency in flooded areas - Mahama to govt

In a Facebook post on Wednesday, the NDC Flagbearer said “It is clear that the scope and scale of the flooding of communities along the Volta River is bigger than our crippled economy can bear.

“I recommend to Government to declare a State of Emergency in the affected areas and request relief assistance from our bilateral and multilateral partners immediately.”

Relatedly, the NDC Member of Parliament for Ketu South, Dzifa Gomashie has slammed President Akufo-Addo for his comments on the flooding.

Speaking on Class FM in Accra, the lawmaker said the President did not offer any practical solutions to the disaster but rather disrespected the people of the region.

“His Excellency, the president, should be ashamed of himself because if you go into your archives, you'll see that from 2021, the three MPs along the coast of the Volta Region -- my good self, the MP for Keta, Hon Kwame Dzudzoli Gakpey and the MP for Anlo, Hon Richard Kwami Sefe, called on the president many times to come to the aid of our people who were inundated with the tidal waves that had hit our communities".

"In my particular case, in one year, the tidal waves hit me three times", she revealed, complaining: "On none of those occasions did the president speak about it, tweet about it, or think about it".