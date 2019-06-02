It follows accusation that he is using the Ghana Army to back his Konkomba tribe against the Chokosis in the conflict which has claimed four lives and displaced several others.

The minister withdrew from the talks after he assembled a group of opinion leaders from Konkomba and Chokosi factions as well as religious and led them to the conflict zone to interact with the communities last week.

According to myjoyonline.com, the defense minister told Samson Lardy Anyenini, the host of weekly analysis programme on JoyNews TV/Joy FM on Saturday, that he will no longer mediate the peace talks.

“He [Nitiwul] says after mobilising and successfully getting the opinion leaders of the various groups together to go and speak with the people directly. [They are] to get an audience and has led to what he maintains, is what has led to the calm that we have seen so far.

“He will not be on the forefront going forward. So the process would be done without him at the front any longer,” Samson announced after he got off the phone with the Minister.

The latest violence in the region is said to be about a plot of land which reports say is not more than two acres.