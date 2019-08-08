Earlier this week, the building of scholarship secretariat around the Ridge enclave was pulled down to make way for the cathedral.

Also, other structures belonging to some judges around the area were demolished to create space for the monument.

In 2017, the government revealed plans to construct a national cathedral to serve as a national non-denominational Christian worship center.

However, the decision was widely criticised by a section of Ghanaians who believe it’s a misplaced priority.

There were also concerns raised after it emerged that some 14 judges have to be evacuated from their homes to make way for the construction of the cathedral.

President Akufo-Addo, however, defended his administration’s decision to go ahead with the project despite the criticisms.

To this end, the President described the construction of the National Cathedral as “a priority among priorities”.

The fundraising for the much talked about cathedral was officially launched last year at the forecourt of the State House.

Meanwhile, the Minister for Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has revealed that the head office of the Passport Office in Accra will also soon be relocated to create space for the construction of the controversial National Cathedral.

Shirley Ayorkor Botchwey made the revelation during the Ministry of Information’s ‘Meet The Press’ encounter on Tuesday, August 6.

She said the Passport Office is being relocated in order to better equip it and to make it stress free to Ghanaians.

According to her, a new place has been allocated to the Ministry to be used as the new Passport Head Office.

“The Head Office of the Passport Office is soon to be relocated to make way for the construction of the national cathedral. A new property has been allocated to the Ministry to be used as the new Passport Head Office,” Mrs. Ayorkor Botchwey said.