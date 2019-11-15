He said the government will be financing 20 percent of the proposed cost.

Speaking on Accra based Asempa FM, Ofori Atta said government will be committing $20 million to the project.

The building of the Cathedral is in fulfilment of a pledge President Akufo-Addo revealed he made to God before winning the 2016 elections.

He said the 5,000-seater auditorium Cathedral project will also bequeath to the country a gracious national park for all Ghanaians, bring new skills, technology and jobs to the country and will act as a beacon to national, regional and international tourists.

Construction is expected to begin in March 2020 and the Finance Minister is convinced that God will build His temple.

Already, the government has demolished houses of judges located on the proposed site for the construction of the National Cathedral at Ridge in Accra.

It has also selected renowned architect, Sir David Adjeye, to design the building, which has since been made public.