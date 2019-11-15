Her address and visit falls in line with government's agenda in the "Year of Return".

Mia Amor Mottley, who arrived on Thursday, will also later hold bilateral discussions with President Nana Akufo-Addo.

She will also be in Assin Manso for a durbar of chiefs to be held in her honour at the forecourt of the Assin Manso Ancestral River Site., visit the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum and participate in the Damba Festival to be held in Yendi over the weekend.

Remains of an unknown enslaved African she brought with her would be buried at the Assin Manso River Site, the third of such remains to be buried at the site.

Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Aaron Mike Ocquaye

The Prime Minister’s delegation also includes business leaders who are expected to meet their Ghanaian counterparts.

Mrs Barbara Oteng -Gyasi, the Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, welcomed the Prime Minister on her arrival saying the nation’s tourism sector seeks to deepen its activities in the Carribean with Barbados as the gateway.