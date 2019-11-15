He said the reason why the distribution has delayed is because government hasn't received all the ambulances.

“Ghanaians should exercise a little patience. We are still receiving them in batches so we may have to hesitate a little in the distribution but in case of any emergency, we will be able to deploy to save the situation", he told Daily Guide.

Currently, Ghana can boast of only 55 ambulances, most of which are in poor conditions.

The National Ambulance Service (NAS) in a recent media interview pleaded with government to distribute the ambulances that had arrived in the country to augment the present fleet.

Minister of Health; Kwaku Agyeman Manu

“We do not know when we will take delivery of them. We understand they are coming in batches so I do not know when it will be handed over to us, but if government says because of the inadequate ambulances we have now, they will give them to us as they come in, we will be happy to work with them.”

Already, government has taken delivery of 98 of the 307 ambulances which Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, while presenting the 2020 Budget Statement and Economic Policy in Parliament on Wednesday indicated would be distributed to the various districts nationwide.