According to the Ministry of Special Development Initiatives, the parked ambulances will be released in January 2020.

The ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) promised to revamp the National Ambulance Service by providing ambulances for all 275 constituencies in the country.

In September, the government revealed that 48 ambulances had arrived in the country as part of the first batch.

READ ALSO: One constituency one ambulance: 48 ambulances arrive in Ghana

Over 40 ambulances are currently parked at the State House in Accra

While the rest of the vehicles are yet to arrive, the 48 are currently parked in front of the State House in Accra.

Last Week, the Minority in Parliament criticised the government over the decision to keep the ambulances grounded and demanded their immediate release.

However, responding to this, Ministry of Special Development Initiatives has disclosed that the vehicles will be distributed in January 2020.

Public Relations Officer of the Ministry, Kabore Awudu Moro, said the delay in distributing the vehicles is to enable the provision of the needed logistics to ensure that the ambulances are well-managed.

“We are putting in place the structures that would ensure the ambulances are properly managed. And as I speak to you now the processes are on-going,” he told Accra-based Citi Fm.

“And there are plans on the ground that we have put in place. The distribution can be possible only after we have put everything in place and that will be in January 2020.”